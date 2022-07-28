Dashama Festival is celebrated from the first day of the Shravan month as per the traditional Gujarati Calendar. The religious significance of the occasion goes like this- Dasha means enduring difficulty, and people seek the blessings of Goddess Dasha Maa to overcome it. People observe the festival for ten days by keeping fast. Dashama Vrat 2022 will be celebrated from July 29 to August 7. Folks also refer to the festival as 'Dashama na Naurta', Navratri of Goddess. The ritual is marked to attract prosperity and good fortune. Check out our set of messages, HD images and pictures for the holy vrat. Dashama Vrat 2022 Date in Gujarat: Know Rituals of 10-Day Festivities and Significance of Celebrating Goddess Navratri.

Happy Dashama Vrat 2022 Messages

Dashama Vrat 2022 Messages (File Image)

Dashama VratHD Wallpapers

Dashama Vrat 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Dashama na Naurta 2022 Greetings

Dashama Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Dashama na Naurta SMS

Dashama Vrat 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Dashama Vrat Wishes

Dashama Vrat 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)