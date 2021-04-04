Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted people on the occasion of Easter 2021. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister remembered the pious teachings of Jesus Christ.

Greetings on Easter! On this day, we remember the pious teachings of Jesus Christ. His emphasis on social empowerment inspires millions across the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

