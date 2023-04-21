The moon of the holy month of Shawwal was seen in the sky of Bangladesh today, Friday. Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, April 22. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as Eid, is one of Islam's two most prominent religious festivals. Eid Moon Sighting 2023, Chand Raat Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Bangladesh, Eid Ul Fitr on April 22; Announcement From South Africa Awaited.

