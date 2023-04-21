Canberra/Dhaka, April 21: Muslims in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa will try to see the moon today (Chand Raat), a sighting of which will mean end of ongoing Ramadan 2023 month and beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of Islamic calendar. Based on the moon sighting, Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa will also be decided. Eid is observed on the first day of Shawwal. If you are looking for Eid moon sighting 2023 live news updates from Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa, watch this space.

For those who don't know, Islamic calendar follows lunar cycle. It means a month lasts either for 29 days or 30 days, based on the moon sighting. Muslims look for the moon on 29th day of each month. If the moon is sighted, ongoing month ends and a new month commences. In case the moon is not sighted, a new month begins once the ongoing month completes 30 days.

The ongoing Ramadan month started from March 24 in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa. Therefore, today is 29th day of Ramadan. Muslims will look for the moon this evening. If the moon is sighted, Ramadan shall end and Shawwal month would start. In this case, Eid Ul Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, April 22 in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa. Chand Raat Mubarak 2023 Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Share HD Images, Eid Mubarak SMS, Wallpapers and Wishes With Family and Friends.

If the moon remains invisible tonight, Ramadan shall complete 30 days tomorrow (April 22). Consequently, Shawwal shall begin from April 23 and Muslims will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr on the same day in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa. Stay connected with us to know Eid moon sighting live news updates and Eid Ul Fitr 2023 date in Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh and South Africa.