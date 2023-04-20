Muslims in Indonesia and Malaysia will celebrate Eid Ul Fitr 2023 on April 22 after the crescent of the moon was not sighted on the evening of April 20. The holy month of Ramzan will complete 30 days tomorrow, April 21. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting, Chand Raat Live News Updates: Shawwal 1444 Crescent Not Sighted in Malaysia, Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 22.

Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Indonesia:

#BREAKINGNEWS Pemerintah Tetapkan Lebaran Idul Fitri 2023 Sabtu 22 Aprilhttps://t.co/ewG4zUvJA5 — CNN Indonesia (@CNNIndonesia) April 20, 2023

Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Date in Malaysia:

Saturday 22 April will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr in Malaysia. Selamat Hari Raya to everyone celebrating ❤️❤️ — Wael Qarssifi | وائل (@wqarssifi94) April 20, 2023

