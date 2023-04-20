Jakarta, April 20: Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines will assemble to see the moon today (Chand Raat), sighting of which fix the date for Eid 2023 celebrations and beginning of Shawwal month. Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr and Eid Ul Fitr, is one of the two major Islamic festival. It falls on first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the lunar based Islamic calendar. LatestLY will provide live news updates on the Eid moon sighting efforts in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines and share the date for celebrations. Catch Eid Ul Fitr 2023 moon sighting live news updates from Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines here.

It may be recalled that Muslims look for the moon on 29th day of each Islamic month because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. If the moon is sighted on 29th day, ongoing month comes to an end and a new month commences. In case the moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins after that. For Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines, Ramadan month began from March 23. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Accordingly, today is 29th day of Ramadan. Therefore, if the moon is sighted this evening, Ramadan shall end and Shawwal month will begin from April 21 in Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines. In this case, Eid will be celebrated on April 21. If the moon is not sighted this evening, Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 21. If it happens, Shawwal shall begin from April 22 and Muslims will celebrate Eid on the same day. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Apart from Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Pakistan, Qatar, UK, US, Canada and several other countries will also look for the Shawwal crescent today. A final announcement on the Eid 2023 date in different countries is expected after maghrib prayers.