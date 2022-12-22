Winter Solstice marks the First Day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere. It is also called December Solstice and will fall on December 22. This is the shortest day north of the equator and the longest day in the south. The range of the December Solstice is around 49 minutes usually, and this is the time when the Sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn in the Southern Hemisphere. Since it marks the beginning of winter, people love celebrating it with everyone close to them. Share these First Day of Winter 2022 wishes, greetings and messages as GIF images, HD wallpapers and quotes with everyone you know. Winter Solstice 2022 Date: When Is the Shortest Day of the Year? Know History and Significance of December Solstice.

First Day of Winter 2022 Wishes and Greetings

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Image Reads: Wishing You a Wonderful and Cheerful Winter Solstice. May the Goodness of Sunrays Brighten Each and Every Day of Your Life.

Happy First Day of Winter (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy First Day of Winter. May this Season Bring You Much Joy and Many Blessings!

Happy First Day of Winter (Photo Credits: File Image)

Image Reads: Sending You Wishes for a Very Beautiful and Blessed Winter Solstice With Warm Sun Rays, Which Will Soon Bring Spring Season.

First Day of Winter 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Winter Is The Time for Comfort, for Good Food and Warmth, For The Touch of a Friendly Hand and for a Talk Beside The Fire: It Is the Time for A Home. - Edith Sitwell

First Day of Winter GIFs

We All Love Winter!

Happy First Day of Winter!

