Gurgaddi Diwas comes from the term "Gur Gadi", a Punjabi phrase meaning"Guru's throne". The Gurgaddi Diwas refers to the installation of Guruship by each successive Sikh Gurus. Saturday, 26 November, will be celebrated as Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022. Guru Gobind Singh, born Gobind Das or Gobind Rai, was the tenth and final Sikh Guru in human form. He was installed as the leader of the Sikh community at an early age after his father, Guru Tegh Bahadur, got executed by Aurangzeb. Here's our collection of Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 messages, HD images, quotes, greetings and SMS. Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Date: Know About History, Religious Celebration and Significance of Observing The Festival Devoted to The Tenth & Last Sikh Guru.

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Messages

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Help You Fight Evil and Give You Courage and Strength To Always Stand by the Truth. Happy Gurgaddi Divas to You!

Happy Gurgaddi Day of Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Gurgaddi Day of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. I Pray That Guru Ji Bestows His Grace Upon You and Your Family. May Peace and Happiness Be With You Forever.

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Greetings

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Inspire You To Achieve All Your Goals and May His Blessings Be With You in All That You Do. Happy Gurgaddi Day of Guru Gobind Singh to You!

Gurgaddi Divas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 SMS

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: This Gurgaddi Day, May Gobind Singh Ji Bless Your Family With Joy, Peace and Happiness Forever. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Gurgaddi Divas!

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wishes

Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: May the Spiritual Blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Illuminate Your Path. Congratulations on Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Gurgaddi Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)