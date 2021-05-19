As Ruskin Bond turns 87 today on May 19th, netizens share quotes and messages to celebrate the beloved Indian author on Twitter. Known for his must-read stories, the Indian author of British descent is extremely popular. Bond was born on May 19, 1934, and is also known as the 'Indian William Wordsworth'. The popular writer has written over 500 short stories, essays, and poems.

"Live close to nature and your spirit will not be easily broken, for you learn something of patience and resilience. You will not grow restless, and you will never feel lonely." Ruskin Bond A Book of Simple Living: Brief Notes from the Hills #quote #RuskinBond — lesley d. biswas (@lesleydbiswas) May 19, 2021

Happy Birthday!

Ruskin Bond

Will it Stop Raining Anytime Soon, Mr Bond... Happy Birthday to Ruskin Bond, the Writer of Hills, Mist, Ghosts, Loneliness and Rain... Saw this Scene Some Years Ago Outside His Home... Somewhere in the Himalayas pic.twitter.com/ugMBfUDD4e — mayank austen soofi (@thedelhiwalla) May 19, 2021

Ruskin Bond Quotes

"Life is just a ridiculous caper. You come in at one door, and before you've had a chance to get your bearings, you are out at the other door. So you might as well enjoy the flowers along the way." (Ruskin Bond, Memoir~ The Beauty of All My Days) Happy Birthday, Ruskin Bond! — sunit mukherjee (@monkmukherjee) May 19, 2021

