Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) today, February 26, to condole the demise of Anil Joshi, a renowned poet of Gujarati literature. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that Anil Joshi's contribution to modern Gujarati literature will always be remembered. "Prayers for the peace of the departed soul and condolences to the bereaved family and literature lovers in this sad hour," his post read. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Likely to Visit Russia to Attend 80th Anniversary of Victory in Great Patriotic War.

PM Modi Condoles Anil Joshi's Death

ગુજરાતી સાહિત્યના સુપ્રસિદ્ધ કવિ શ્રી અનિલ જોશીના અવસાનના સમાચાર સાંભળી દુઃખ થયું. આધુનિક ગુજરાતી સાહિત્યમાં તેમણે આપેલું યોગદાન હંમેશાં યાદ રહેશે. સદ્ગતના આત્માની શાંતિ માટે પ્રાર્થના તથા આ દુઃખદ ઘડીમાં શોકગ્રસ્ત પરિવાર તથા સાહિત્ય રસિકોને સાંત્વના... ૐ શાંતિ...!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2025

