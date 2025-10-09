The Royal Swedish Academy on Thursday, October 9, awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Literature to Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai for his “compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” Krasznahorkai’s works are known for their dark, contemplative tone, exploring human existence amid chaos while celebrating artistic creation. Drawing inspiration from his journeys to China and Japan, his novels often weave Eastern philosophies with European existential reflection. His 2003 novel, "Északról hegy, Délről tó, Nyugatról utak, Keletről folyó(A Mountain to the North, a Lake to the South, Paths to the West, a River to the East)", presents a mysterious search for a secret garden southeast of Kyoto. Nobel Prize 2025 Winners: Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M Yaghi Win Award in Chemistry for Pioneering Porous Molecular Structures (Watch Video).

Hungarian Author László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize in Literature 2025

BREAKING NEWS The 2025 #NobelPrize in Literature is awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.” pic.twitter.com/vVaW1zkWPS — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2025

