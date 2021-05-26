Buddhists across the world are celebrating Buddha Purnima 2021 on May 26. This day marks the birth anniversary of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. People consider this day as the most auspicious day. It is celebrated every year on Purnima tithi (Full Moon day). Now today, to celebrate the auspicious festival netizens have poured in heartwarming wishes on Twitter. Take a look:

Buddha Sayings

#Budda says "If man performs all d forty sanskars& yet does not acquire d 8 virtues then he does not attain Brahma.Contrary to this,if he performs only those sanskars which r feasible& acquires all d 8 virtues then he definitely acquires Brahma” "बुद्ध पूर्णिमा"#BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/lCB9ZhL59n — Chithra Kamath (@kamath26) May 26, 2021

Thoughtful

Three things cannot be long hidden, the sun, the moon, and the truth. Happy Buddha Purnima #बुद्ध_पूर्णिमा #BuddhaPurnima #Buddha pic.twitter.com/u5hN9QUW00 — Team Hindu United (@THU_Reloaded) May 26, 2021

Special

Every full moon day is an auspicious day for Buddhists, but the most important of all is the day of the full moon in May, because three major events in the life of the Gotama #Buddha took place on this day. "बुद्धा पुर्णिमा"#BuddhaPurnima pic.twitter.com/V12H12XLdC — Deeksha Mangalore (@DMangaloree) May 26, 2021

Inspirational

Motivational

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)