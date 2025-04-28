A tragic incident occurred at Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, where a student, Vanshika Arora, enrolled in the BA program, took her own life by hanging. Vanshika, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur, left behind a suicide note in which she mentioned "tension" as the reason for her extreme decision. According to reports, Vanshika was often seen spending her time alone at the university, keeping to herself and rarely interacting with her classmates. Police investigations revealed that she had been distanced from her peers for quite some time and preferred to stay isolated in her room after attending classes. For the past one and a half months, Vanshika had stopped talking to her friends altogether, and even when asked, she refrained from engaging in conversations. Authorities suggest that the student was possibly dealing with severe depression, as indicated by the contents of her suicide note, in which she expressed unhappiness with her life. Preliminary investigations by the police point towards emotional distress as a possible cause of the tragedy. Noida: Security Guards, Medical Students Clash at GIMS College; Over 30 Arrested After Videos of Brawl Go Viral.

Gautam Buddha University Student Vanshika Arora Hangs Herself

UP के ग्रेटर नोएडा की गौतम बुद्ध यूनिवर्सिटी मे BA मे स्टडी कर रही कानपुर के किदवई नगर की वंशिका अरोड़ा ने फांसी का फंदा लगाकर जान दे दी। सुसाइड नोट मे उसने अपनी मौत की वजह टेंशन लिखी है। वंशिका विश्वविद्यालय में ज्यादातर अकेले व गुमसुम रहती थी। उसका कक्षा की दूसरी छात्राओं के… pic.twitter.com/WqBD43gpHI — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) April 28, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

