Chaitra Navratri 2023 begins on March 22 this year and will end on March 30. It starts on the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar. According to the Georgian calendar, this month usually occurs during March and April. Each day celebrates different avatars of Goddess Durga, and on the last, Ram Navami is celebrated. People are also fast these days. Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 Wishes and Images: Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages and SMS To Share the Celebrate the First Day of Navratri.

