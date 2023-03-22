Chaitra Navratri 2023 will begin on March 22. Known as the second most important Navaratri, Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the spring/summer season. Like all Navratri, the beginning of Chaitra Navratri is marked by the process of Ghatasthapana. In addition to performing the Ghatasthapana Puja, people also celebrate this day by sharing Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana greetings, Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Hindu New Year 2023 Chaitra Navratri Start and End Dates: When Is Vasant Navratri Ghatasthapana Shubh Muhurat? Know All 9 Forms of Durga and Significance.

The Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 will be marked on March 22 - which is the Pratipada Tithi in the Hindu month of Chaitra. The Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana Muhurat 2022 is from 06.29 to 07.50 am on March 22. Ghatasthapana is considered to be one of the most important rituals in Navratri and marks the beginning of this festival in every season. Ghatasthapana is an invocation of Goddess Shakti, and doing it at the wrong time, as our scriptures forewarn, might bring the wrath of the Goddess Shakti.

As we prepare to welcome the spring season with Chaitra Navratri, people are sure to share Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 wishes and messages, Happy Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana greetings, Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana 2023 Images and Wallpapers, Chaitra Navratri Ghatasthapana WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Chaitra Navratri Bhog List for Nine Days: List of Food Offered to Navdurga, the Nine Avatars of Maa Durga.

The celebration of Navaratri is observed four times across the year. It is a nine-day festival that celebrates the nine avatars of Goddess Shakti. While the most important Navaratri is Sharad Navaratri - which marks the beginning of the winter season, Chaitra Navratri is the second most important Navratri, celebrated by people across North India with great fervour and festivities.

