Kali Puja festival is dedicated to Goddess Kali. The festival is being celebrated on November 12 this year. It is celebrated on the new moon day of the Hindu month of Kartika. On the occasion of Happy Kali Puja 2023, we bring to you a plethora greetings, messages, wallpapers and photos that you can share with your near and dear ones. Forward Happy Kali Puja 2023 greetings and images to your loved ones to celebrate the festival. Kali Puja 2023 Wishes and Greetings: Shyama Puja WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Send to Family and Friends on This Auspicious Day.

Happy Kali Puja 2023 Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)