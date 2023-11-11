Kali Puja, also known as Shyama Puja or Mahanisha Puja, is an auspicious Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Kali. As we celebrate Kali Puja 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of Happy Kali Puja 2023 wishes and messages, Kali Puja images, Kali Puja 2023 greetings, Kali Maa pics and images of Goddess Kali, which you can download and share with your family and friends and celebrate the auspicious day. You can also download these images and share them as wishes and greetings with your loved ones on the occasion of Kali Puja 2023. Kali Puja 2023 Date and Time in Kolkata: When Is Shyama Puja in Bengali Calendar? Know the Significance and Celebrations Related to the Festival Dedicated to Maa Kali.

Kali Puja is celebrated on the new moon day (Dipannita Amavasya) of the Hindu calendar month of Ashwayuja (amanta tradition) or Kartika (purnimanta tradition). This year, Kali Puja 2023 falls on Sunday, November 12, 2023. In India, most people worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali, however, people in West Bengal, Orissa, and Assam worship Goddess Kali on new moon day, the most important day of Diwali.

Kali Puja is especially popular in West Bengal and other places like Mithila and Anga of Bihar Odisha, Assam, and Tripura and Titwala in Maharashtra. In some years, Diwali Puja and Kali Puja fall on the same day, but in some years, Kali Puja might fall one day before Diwali Puja. During Kali Puja, worshippers honour Goddess Kali in their homes in the form of clay sculptures and pandals and seek her blessings. For Kali Puja, the day when Amavasya prevails during midnight is considered, while for Lakshmi Puja, the day when Amavasya prevails during Pradosh is considered. Happy Kali Puja 2023 to all!

