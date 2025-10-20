As India gears up for the grand festival of Diwali 2025, many are wondering whether banks will be open or closed on Monday, October 20. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, most states and cities will observe a bank holiday today, October 20, on the occasion of Diwali (Deepavali), Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja. As per the RBI bank holiday list, nearly all states and Union Territories, except Manipur, Maharashtra, and Jammu & Kashmir, will have a bank holiday on October 20. However, digital services such as UPI, ATM withdrawals, and net banking will continue to work as usual. Customers are advised to plan their in-person banking tasks to avoid any last-minute issues. Diwali 2025 Bank Holidays: Banks To Remain Closed on These Dates in Fourth Week of October Amid Festive Celebrations, Check City-Wise Closures To Avoid Inconvenience.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on October 20

