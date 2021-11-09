Happy Chhath Puja Kharna 2021! As the auspicious festival of faith begins on November 9, 2021, people from parts of UP, Bihar, and the subsequent North Indian states celebrate Chhath Puja Kharna with utmost zeal and fervour. So, if you're looking forward to celebrating Lohanda-Kharna or the second day of Mahaparv Chhath in a special way, we've got some exciting wishes and greetings to make your festival even more beautiful. Celebrate in style by sharing these lovely WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos to wish your friends and family on this festival.

Check Out the Video of Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja 2021:

