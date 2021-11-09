Chhath Puja, the great festival of faith, has started with Nahay-Khay and on November 9, 2021. The day brings in happiness to most people from UP, Bihar and other parts of North India. As we celebrate the second day of this holy festival of Suryapasana, which is called Lohanda-Kharna we have for you some of the best Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Kharna Wishes, Kharna Greetings, Chhathi Maiya HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Telegram Quotes and GIFs. According to the Hindu calendar, every year Lohanda-Kharna falls on the fifth day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month, while Kartik Shukla Shashthi is celebrated as the main festival of Chhath Puja, on which Arghya is offered to the setting sun aka Sandhya Arghya.

On the day of Lohanda-Kharna, people observing Chhath Puja fast without food and water, then in the evening, have rice and jaggery kheer. Chhath Puja is celebrated on the sixth day from Diwali. This year Chhath Puja will be observed on Wednesday, November 10. If you are searching for when is Nahay Khay (Nahaye Khaye), Rasiaav-roti/Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya, we have for you Chhath 2021 full dates calendar, significance & puja vidhi for Chhath Puja this year, we have your back. After the conclusion of the five-day Diwali festival, the sixth day of Chhath is celebrated with great happiness. To celebrate the day, we have some of the best Happy Chhath Puja 2021 Kharna Wishes, Kharna Greetings, Chhathi Maiya HD Images, WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Telegram Quotes and GIFs below for you to download for free:

Chhath Puja Kharna Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chhath Puja Ka Pavan Parva, Hai Surya Dev Ki Puja Ka Parva, Karo Milke Surya Dev Ko Pranama, Aur Bolo Sukh Shanti Dey Apaar. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Kharna Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Chhath Puja Bring Blessings and Happiness Your Way, May All Your Dreams Come True and All Evils Disappear Away. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Kharna Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Poore Ho Aapke Sare Aim, Sada Badhti Rahe Aap Ki Fame, Milte Rahe Sabse Pyar Aur Dosti, Aur Mila a Lot of Fun & Masti. Happy Kharna and Chhath Puja!

Chhath Puja Kharna Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish You a Happy Chhath Puja With Plenty of Peace & Prosperity. Happy Chhath Puja Kharna.

Chhath Puja Kharna Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mandir Ki Ghanti, Aarati Ki Thali, Nadi Ke Kinare, Suraj Ki Laali, Zindagi Mein Aae Khushiyon Ki Bahar, Aapako Mubaarak Ho Chhath Ka Tyohaar!

Chhath Puja is considered one of the most difficult fasts of Hinduism. The rules of this fast are also extremely strict, which have to be followed by those who observe the fast. On this day the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya are worshipped from the bottom of our hearts. It is believed that due to the effect of this fast, the blessings of Chhath Maiya and Sun God are obtained. Along with this, good health, wealth, food, happiness and prosperity arrive in the family.

