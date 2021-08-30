Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Today, people across the nation are celebrating the auspicious festival of Janmashtami. However, people in South India celebrate the festival as Krishna Jayanthi and thus, netizens have shared several Shri Krishna quotes, wishes, greetings, messages And Bal Gopal HD images on Twitter to celebrate Janmashtami 2021. Take a look:

Happy Krishna Jayanthi

Greetings to all Hindutva Natives Happy Krishna Janmashtami 💐 🙏 May Lord Krishna Bless Everyone With Love, Happiness and Eternal Peace 🙏🏻#KrishnaJayanthi #Janmashtami2021#KrishnaJanmashtami2021 pic.twitter.com/WUU6DIjW1J — 𝐘𝐮𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐥𝐑𝐚𝐣 🧡 (@UNVELRAJ) August 30, 2021

Krishna Jayanthi Wish

Krishna Janmashtami Image

Janmashtami Greeting

Happy Krishna Janmashtami To all My Friends 🌹🙏 Happy Birthday To Lord Krishna 🎂🎉 Blessed the World By Ur Presence Since so many Millenia... Blessing us all since the Avatar in this World.#Janmashtami #KrishnaJayanthi pic.twitter.com/NFesLGU3nz — 𝓡𝓘𝓣𝓐 𝓟𝓐𝓣𝓔𝓛 ❤️HBD RUBINA (@RitSanPat_) August 30, 2021

