It is National Tea Day today. Every year the UK celebrates Tea Day on April 21. Tea lovers from all around the world are celebrating the day by sharing social media informative posts, wishes, greeting and HD images of adorable teapots. Take a look at some of the netizens sharing Tea Day wishes and greetings on social media:

Happy Tea Day!

Tea Day Special

Happy #NationalTeaDay! Every day is national tea day for me, but it’s nice for those significantly less hardcore, part time tea drinkers to have a day ☕️ pic.twitter.com/G8J0WuupV9 — Leona O'Neill (@LeonaONeill1) April 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)