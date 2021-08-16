Parsi New Year, also known as Navroz, is derived from the Persian words Nav and Roz, which indicate a ‘new day'. The Parsi New Year is observed on the first day of Farvardin, the first month of the Zoroastrian calendar. On the special occasion of Parsi New Year 2021, here’s a collection of Parsi New Year messages, Navroz Mubarak Wishes and greetings, and HD images to send to your friends, family, and relatives to mark the occasion, Happy Parsi New Year 2021 Greetings & HD Images:

