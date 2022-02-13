Valentine's Day originated as a Christian feast day that honoured an early Christian martyr named Saint Valentine. Over the years, the day became a significant celebration of romance and love across the world. Valentine’s Day is the best time to wish your loved ones and strengthen the bond of love. As the day descends into the eve of Valentine's Day 2022, we bring you lovely messages quotes and wishes to celebrate the day of love.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)