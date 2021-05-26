Buddha Purnima also known as Vesak will be celebrated across the world by the Buddhist community on May 26. This day marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha, the founder of Buddhism. However, this year's celebration will be different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic but people can still celebrate the auspicious festival by sending greetings, WhatsApp messages, Lord Buddha photos, and quotes to their loved ones.

