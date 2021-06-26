On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. PM Modi also said drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation.

Today, on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, I laud all those working at the grassroots to eliminate the menace of drugs from our society. Every such effort to #SaveLives is vital. After all, drugs bring with it darkness, destruction and devastation. pic.twitter.com/1wVCFkcmNX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

Let us reiterate our commitment to #ShareFactsOnDrugs and realise our vision of a Drugs Free India. Remember- addiction is neither cool nor a style statement. Sharing an old #MannKiBaat episode which contained many aspects of overcoming the drugs menace. https://t.co/0XJpOApzbX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

