Happy International Day of Happiness 2021! Today netizens share happy smile pics, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp Stickers, Telegram photos and cute quotes on Twitter. Check out:

International Day of Happiness 20 March 2021 In July 2012, the UNGA adopted Resolution to observe this day every year on 20 March"To promote happiness as a universal goal and aspiration in the lives of human beings around the world".#InternationalDayofHappiness pic.twitter.com/DMKOUSw44f — Dr C B P Verma (@DrCBPVerma1) March 20, 2021

Beautiful

Happy International Day of Happiness "There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.." ~ _George Sand_ G O O D M O R N I N G Ji.. Have a blessed day ahead.. 20 March 2021 🌹🌹🌹🌹🙏🌹🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/y72u02lIeW — NPS #I_Support_Farmers (@SainiNps) March 20, 2021

Happiness

There is only one happiness in life, to love and be loved , and the love should be selfless.#InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/vIJbr5uFlb — Tannu bhidania (@tannubhidania) March 20, 2021

International Day of Happiness 2021 Memes

#InternationalDayOfHappiness Saturday, 20 March International Day of Happiness 2021, Meanwhile Me & My Life - pic.twitter.com/81yiz0oLeS — Aash Mehta (@iamaashmehta) March 20, 2021

