In our day-to-day lives, we often forget to show love and gratitude to all the elderly people in our lives who are fonts of wisdom, knowledge and experience. Their storytelling skills have taught us some of life's most crucial lessons. To celebrate all the golden agers and thank them for their guidance and support, Saturday, 1 October, will be marked as International Day of Older Persons 2022. This year's theme for the global occasion is "Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World". We have curated International Day of Older Persons 2022 HD images, messages, quotes, SMS, wallpapers and thoughts to celebrate the event.

International Day of Older Persons 2022 Messages

International Day of Older Persons 2022 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Day of Older Persons HD Images

International Day of Older Persons 2022 Wishes and Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy International Day of Older Persons 2022!

International Day of Older Persons 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Day of Older Persons Quotes

International Day of Older Persons 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

International Day of Older Persons SMS

International Day of Older Persons 2022 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)