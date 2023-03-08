On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, leaders across parties took to social media to greet women on the special day. First among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid a tribute to the achievements of Nari Shakti. While extending the greetings of Women's Day, PM Narendra Modi said, "We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment." Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, President Droupadi Murmu and several others also wished the women of the country a "Happy Women's Day". International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Achievements of Nari Shakti, Says 'Government Will Keep Working To Further Women Empowerment'.

PM Modi Wishes Women on International Women's Day:

On International Women’s Day, a tribute to the achievements of our Nari Shakti. We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment. #NariShaktiForNewIndia pic.twitter.com/giLNjfRgXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2023

Salute to All Those Women

Greetings on Women’s Day !

We shall overcome and success will be our in the future. The future belongs to us. ~ Savitribai Phule Gender equality is a simple and a powerful concept to ensure a nation’s progress and transformation. Greetings on Women’s Day ! — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) March 8, 2023

I Wish To Urge Each of You To Commit Yourself to One Change

Today, I wish to urge each of you to commit yourself to one change, in your family, neighbourhood or workplace – any change that would bring a smile on a girl’s face, any change that would improve her chances of moving ahead in life. That is one request straight from the heart. pic.twitter.com/mlWyY99fPZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2023

I am sure that the world will be a lot better place if women are made equal stakeholders in the progress of humanity. pic.twitter.com/jVV3KyAcLD — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2023

I Salute All Women Power

अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सम्पूर्ण नारी शक्ति को नमन करता हूँ। महिलाएँ ही हमारे घर और समाज को संस्कार और आकार देती हैं। हमारे पूरे समाज की ज़िम्मेदारी है कि उन्हें आगे बढ़ने में अवसर, हौसला और समर्थन दें। pic.twitter.com/L6fYl2BuRI — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2023

India Is Proud of Its Resilient Nari-Shakti

India is proud of its resilient Nari-Shakti. While they contribute to building the nation with countless sacrifices, their individual stories of courage, grit and determination ignite our minds with inspiration. I salute all of those strong women on International Women's Day. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 8, 2023

Women Are Leading in All Fields Today

Salute to Women Power

'सुरक्षा', संबल, 'स्वावलंबन' महिला शक्ति को सादर नमन हमारी सरकार विभिन्न योजनाओं के माध्यम से महिला सशक्तिकरण के ध्येय की ओर अग्रसर है। महिलाओं को समर्पित विश्व महिला दिवस पर मातृशक्ति को प्रणाम। pic.twitter.com/cNnvXX1o1I — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 8, 2023

Give Ample Opportunities to Mother Power

सभी प्रदेश वासियों एवं संपूर्ण मातृशक्ति को 'अंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस' पर अनंत शुभकामनाएं! उन्नत एवं सर्वसमावेशी समाज बनाने में मातृशक्ति का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान है। आइए, मातृशक्ति के सहयोग, सम्मान एवं उन्हें भरपूर अवसर देने हेतु संकल्पित हों। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)