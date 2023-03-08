On the occasion of International Women's Day 2023, leaders across parties took to social media to greet women on the special day. First among them was Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid a tribute to the achievements of Nari Shakti. While extending the greetings of Women's Day, PM Narendra Modi said, "We greatly cherish the role of women in India’s progress. Our Government will keep working to further women empowerment." Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, President Droupadi Murmu and several others also wished the women of the country a "Happy Women's Day". International Women's Day 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Achievements of Nari Shakti, Says 'Government Will Keep Working To Further Women Empowerment'.

PM Modi Wishes Women on International Women's Day:

Salute to All Those Women

Greetings on Women’s Day !

I Wish To Urge Each of You To Commit Yourself to One Change

I Salute All Women Power

India Is Proud of Its Resilient Nari-Shakti

Women Are Leading in All Fields Today

Salute to Women Power

Give Ample Opportunities to Mother Power

