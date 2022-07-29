Muslims worldwide will step into their New Year with the appearance of the crescent moon in the sky on Friday, July 28. The occasion celebrated as Islamic New Year 2022 will start with the observance of Muharram, which is the first sacred month in the Hijr Calendar. It is a period of mourning and reflection. Hijri New Year represents the starting point of the Muslim era as it coincides with the Hijrah, the Prophet's journey from Mecca to Medina on the first of Muharram in 622 CE. Here's our compilation of messages, quotes, HD photos and wishes for the Arabic New Year 2022. Islamic New Year 2022 Date & Significance: When Is Hijri New Year or Arabic New Year This Year? All You Need To Know About the First Day of Muharram.

Islamic New Year 2022 Greetings

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: As the Hijri New Year Begins, Let Us Pray That It Will Be a Year Full of Peace, Happiness and Many New Friends. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Arabic New Year 2022 HD Wallpapers

Arabic New Year 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: It Is New Year's Eve of the Hijri Calendar! May 1444 Be a Year of Kindness, Restraint and Healing. Happy Islamic New Year 2022

Hijiri New Year Images

Islamic New Year (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Day of Muharram, May Allah Bless You With Health, Wealth, Peace and Happiness! Wishing You and Your Family a New Year Full of Peace, Happiness, and Abundance of All. May Allah Bless You Throughout the New Year.

Happy Islamic New Year 2022 SMS

Islamic New Year 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Pic Reads: Wishing My Muslim Brothers, Sisters and Friends, Happy Islamic New Year.

Muslim's New Year Texts

Islamic New Year 2022 Quotes (File Image)

SMS Reads: May All the Praises and Thanks Be to Allah to Whom Belongs All That Is in Heavens and on the Earth. Have a Blessed Islamic New Year

Happy Islamic New Year 2022 Wishes: Send Images, Messages & Quotes on Hijri New Year

