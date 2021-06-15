Which day is today? It is June 15, 2021, and it is replete with festivals and events. In India, people will be celebrating Raja Parba, Sitalsasthi, Ochira Kali and Mithuna Sankranti. Meanwhile, there are celebrations such as Global Wind Day, World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Nature Photography Day and so on observed on a global scale.

Here’s a List of Events and Holidays Falling on June 15, 2021:

1. Sitalsasthi

2. Raja Parba in Odisha

3. Global Wind Day

4. Ochira Kali

5. Mithuna Sankranti

6. National Beer Day 2021 in the United Kingdom

7. National Lobster Day 2021 in the United States

8. World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

9. Nature Photography Day

10. National Bug Busting Day

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)