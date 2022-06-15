Global Wind Day or World Wind Day is a worldwide event which acknowledges the prospects of wind power. The annual observance is held on June 15 around the globe and is organised by WindEurope and GWEC (Global Wind Energy Council). This year it falls on Wednesday. World Wind Day brings to the fore its strength, and the possibilities to reshape the entire wind energy system around the globe. To commemorate the occasion, here's our compilation of greetings, messages, HD images and SMS. Little-Known Facts About Wind Power, a Renewable Source of Energy.

Global Wind Day 2022 Greetings

Global Wind Day 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Photo)

HD Image Reads: Wind Is the Most Skilled Hairdresser! Find a Windy Weather and Let Your Hair Be Shaped Creatively! – Mehmet Murat Ildan

Happy Global Wind Day Messages

Global Wind Day 2022 Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Wallpaper Reads: Wind Is God’s Way of Balancing Heat. Wind Is the Way You Shift Heat From Areas Where It’s Hotter to Areas Where It’s Cooler. That’s What Wind Is. -Joe Barton.

World Wind Day 2022 Wallpapers

Global Wind Day Wishes (Photo Credits: File Photo)\

Image Reads: The Fuel in the Earth Will Be Exhausted in a Thousand or More Years, and Its Mineral Wealth, but Man Will Find Substitutes for These in the Winds, the Waves, the Sun’s Heat, and So Forth. — John Burroughs

Global Wind Day Wishes

Global Wind Day 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Photo)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: The Lack of Wind Generation During Summer Peak Demand Means That Energy Planners, Have to Ensure That a Lot of Flexible Natural Gas Generation Is Available to Meet the Reserve Margin. – Susan Combs

