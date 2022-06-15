Nature Photography Day is marked every year on June 15th when camera addicts share their best captures showing the supreme magnificence of the natural world. This year the occasion falls on Wednesday. Nature is so awe-inspiring and mesmerising that we often only get fleeting moments that pass as quickly as they happen. To mark the day Twitter gets overloaded with pictures of eye-catching sceneries, wishes, messages and quotes. Know The Date, History and Significance of Photography Day.

Nature Photography Day is celebrated every year on June 15. This is a day to learn more about nature and enjoy capturing it at its very best. pic.twitter.com/Vp9CXlAoQ7 — G Vijaya Kumar (@GVijaya36878858) June 15, 2022

June 15 is Nature Photography Day. Get outside with your camera or cell phone and capture the beauty around you. And take a look at today's blog post for some of my favorite nature photos.#cindygoesbeyond #livinglifebeyondtheedges #naturephotographydayhttps://t.co/CZO4fK5V9z pic.twitter.com/puABmZzpCI — CindyMoore | Digital Creator (@CindyMoore) June 15, 2022

Today is Nature Photography Day. Her are some shots I have taken recently. Herbers Ghyll and Temple Newsham. We have wonderful countryside around us and nature isn't far away in the city. Where is your favourite place to enjoy nature? @MeanwoodFarm #today #cityscape pic.twitter.com/Dqf1Mbn8F7 — MAECare (@OlderPeopleLS17) June 15, 2022

