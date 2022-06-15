Nature Photography Day is marked every year on June 15th when camera addicts share their best captures showing the supreme magnificence of the natural world. This year the occasion falls on Wednesday. Nature is so awe-inspiring and mesmerising that we often only get fleeting moments that pass as quickly as they happen. To mark the day Twitter gets overloaded with pictures of eye-catching sceneries, wishes, messages and quotes. Know The Date, History and Significance of Photography Day.

