Sawan Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on July 26, Tuesday. The religious day dedicated to Lord Shiva is observed on the Chaturdashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Shravan Maas. People observe a strict fast on this day and visit temples to dive into the festive fever on this holy day. As you celebrate Sawan Shivratri or Masik Shivratri, you must worship Mahadev by singing or playing his devotional songs on a speaker device. For that, we've got some spiritual prayers that you can sing to worship Bholenath with all your heart. Scroll down to get devotional Lord Shiva songs for Sawan Shivratri! Happy Sawan Shivratri 2022 Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Lord Shiva Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes and Quotes To Celebrate Masa Shivaratri Festival.

Lord Shiva's Devotional Songs for Sawan Shivratri 2022

Om Namah Shivay Tune

Siva Om Hara Om

Mahadev's Spiritual Songs

Namo Namo!

