The festival of Maha Shivratri 2022 is celebrated with religious fervour at the Kashi Vishvanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh at the western banks of the holy river Ganga. Every year the temple attracts lakhs of devotees during Maha Shivratri to take part in different rituals and customs dedicated to the Vishvanatha during the great night of Shiva. Saptarshi aarti, Shringar aarti, Charo Prahar ki aarti, and all the special puja traditions performed during Mara Shivratri will be telecasted Live for all the devotees of God Shiva. One can even expect to watch the live broadcast of the Maha Shivratri 2022 celebration along with live darshan and aarti on religious channels like Bhakti TV Channel and Sanskar too.Maha Shivratri 2022: From Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain to Baba Bhootnath Mandir in Mandi, 5 Best Places To Visit and Celebrate Lord Shiva Festival.

Watch Live Telecast Of Maha Shivratri 2022 Celebration From Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Here:

