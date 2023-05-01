On Maharashtra Day, PM Narendra Modi wished the people of Maharashtra and offered prayers for their prosperity. Modi said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. “I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come”, he stated in a recent tweet. Maharashtra Day 2023 Wishes: CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Sharad Pawar and Other Leaders Extend Greetings on Maharashtra Din.

PM Modi Extends Greetings on Maharashtra Day

Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

