In order to commemorate the linguistic division of ‘Bombay’ state into Gujarat and Maharashtra, Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas, is observed on May 1 of every year. Following a number of demonstrations and movements calling for the establishment of a separate state, the Bombay Reorganisation Act went into effect on May 1, 1960. On the occasion, various Maharashtra leaders have extended their wishes to people of the state.

Maha CM Eknath Shinde

NCP Cheif Sharad Pawar

प्रगतीशील व सुसंस्कृत राज्य म्हणून महाराष्ट्राचा लौकीक आहे. अलीकडे ही ओळख धूसर करण्याचा प्रयत्न होताना दिसतो. पण अशा प्रयत्नांना यशस्वी न करता, पुरोगामी महाराष्ट्राची विचारधारा आणि समतेचा निर्धार कायम राखत महाराष्ट्राच्या सर्वांगीण विकासाचा ध्यास आपण एकत्रितपणे घेऊया. कामगार व… pic.twitter.com/WzwmaOPnJv — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) May 1, 2023

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Happy Maharashtra Day to all! Let us take pride in the our heritage and may Maharashtra continue to flourish forever. Jai Maharashtra! महाराष्ट्राविना राष्ट्रगाडा न चाले | खरा वीर वैरी पराधीनतेचा | महाराष्ट्र आधार हा भारताचा | सर्वांना महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या अनेकानेक शुभेच्छा ! जय… pic.twitter.com/O3K6MXohAv — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 1, 2023

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray

