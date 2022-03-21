Each country celebrates Mother's Day according to its own traditions and beliefs. Unlike in the other parts of the world, Mother’s Day in the Arab world and US is not always celebrated on the Sunday of May. Today, countries like Australia and Canada, parts of Europe including Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Greece, Cyprus, and Ukraine, and also UAE, Egypt, and the Arab World will celebrate all the strong and beautiful mothers. Twitter is filled with quotes, greetings, and best sayings on Mother's Day 2022.

Mother's Day 2022 Messages

A mother's love endure through all. Washington Irving Happy mother's day to all mothers in middle east😊#أمي#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/vMn1CkAEzm — Cass🇦🇪 (@atedubs) March 21, 2022

Mother's Day 2022 Tweets

Happy Mother's Day 2022 Greetings

Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a MOTHER. To mum with ❤️#happymothersday 🌺🌺#MothersDay pic.twitter.com/WiBvqkUwlq — BellaHabib22 (@BellaHabib222) March 21, 2022

Mother's Day 2022 Wishes

#MothersDay i love you so much mama 7bibtyy w Ro7ii❤️. pic.twitter.com/OldwgmeZyK — lujain👾 (@LujainXx73) March 21, 2022

Mother's Day 2022 HD Images

Happy Mother’s Day Mom, thank you for taking care of us all this life,I know it’s never easy ، Thanks for always supporting me ، I love you so much Oh best mother in the world ♥️♥️. #عيد_الام #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/UjNvevB7ca — ABOSH 𓃠. (@Tnx_6) March 21, 2022

