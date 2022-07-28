Muslims in Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Oman, UAE will look for the moon today evening, sighting of which will mark the beginning of Muharram 2022 and Islamic New Year. In addition, the moon sighting will also set the date for Ashura 2022 in KSA, Iran, Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries. If the moon is sighted today, then Muharram 2022 will commence from tomorrow, the 29th day of July, 2022. And if not, then Muharram 2022 will commence from July 30, 2022. Ashura 2022 will fall on the 10th day of Muharram. Also Read: Muharram 2022: All You Need to Know About Imam Hussain Who Got Martyred On The Day Of Ashura.

