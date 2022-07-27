As per the Islamic calendar, Muharram is a new year for Muslims around the World. It is one of the holiest months in Islam. Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar. This year, Muharram may fall on July 30 in the Indian sub-continent and on July 29 in KSA, Iran, Iraq, and other Middle East countries.

On the 10th of Muharram Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the battle of Karbala. Imam Hussain was son of Hazrat Ali and Hazrat Fatima. He was also the beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad, the last Prophet of Islam.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdul Kadir (@abdulkadir_shaikh)

