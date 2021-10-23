List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on October 23, 2021:

1. Atla Tadde 2021 in Andhra Pradesh

2. National Mole Day

3. T.V. Talk Show Host Day

4. Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day

5. National Paralegal Day

6. National Pit Bull Awareness Day

7. National iPod Day

8. National Croc Day

9. Hungarian Republic Day

10. National Boston Cream Pie Day

11. Make a Difference Day

