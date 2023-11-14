Children's Day is observed throughout India on November 14 of each year, as the day was designated after the death of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, affectionately known as Chacha Nehru. On his Birth Anniversary on Tuesday, the Congress party remembered the latter and called him the ‘architect of modern India’ in a recent tweet. “Pt. Nehru, our first PM, was a visionary who instituted the coveted welfare state and a self-reliant, industrialised nation founded on agricultural growth and advances in science & technology”, the tweet read. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary 2023 Tributes: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Other Leaders Pay Homage To India's First Prime Minister.

Congress Remembers Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on His Birth Anniversary

Pt. Nehru, our first PM, was a visionary who instituted the coveted welfare state and a self-reliant, industrialised nation founded on agricultural growth and advances in science & technology. Today, we cherish the rich, unparalleled legacy of the ‘Architect of Modern India’. pic.twitter.com/Iypc25AFYB — Congress (@INCIndia) November 14, 2023

