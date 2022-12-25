Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya is known for his contribution to India's education system and his role in the Indian Independence movement. He played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916. Born on December 25, 1861, Pandit Malviya was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna in 2014. On the occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders paid their tributes to the social reformer. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Pandit Malviya:

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Revolutionary:

Mallikarjun Kharge Remembers Former Congress President:

Amit Shah Tweets:

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute: 

Yogi Adityanath Tweeted:

