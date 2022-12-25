Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya is known for his contribution to India's education system and his role in the Indian Independence movement. He played a key role in the Indian independence struggle against British rule and founded the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1916. Born on December 25, 1861, Pandit Malviya was posthumously conferred with Bharat Ratna in 2014. On the occasion, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and other leaders paid their tributes to the social reformer. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary 2022: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Other Leaders Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Pays Tribute to Pandit Malviya:

My humble tributes to the great freedom fighter & nationalist, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya on his birth anniversary today. He was a passionate educationist, erudite scholar & a social reformer. He will always be remembered for his remarkable contribution to the field of education. pic.twitter.com/M1UsclhcD8 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2021

PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Revolutionary:

मां भारती की महान संतान महामना पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। देश के शिक्षा जगत की समृद्धि के लिए उन्होंने अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया, जिसके लिए वे सदैव स्मरणीय रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/ITyTvakDxK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022

Mallikarjun Kharge Remembers Former Congress President:

महान शि़क्षाविद, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष व बनारस हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय के संस्थापक, ‘महामना’ पं० मदन मोहन मालवीय जी की जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। pic.twitter.com/VLSuAJG0PQ — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 25, 2022

Amit Shah Tweets:

सांस्कृतिक राष्ट्रवाद और सनातन संस्कृति के संरक्षक व संवर्धक पं मदन मोहन मालवीय जी की जयंती पर उन्हें नमन। काशी हिन्दू विश्वविद्यालय के माध्यम से उन्होंने आधुनिक शिक्षा पद्धति को सनातन परंपराओं के साथ जोड़ने का भगीरथ कार्य किया।उनके विचार चिरकाल तक देश का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/yT4urJyBng — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2022

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute:

महामना मदन मोहन मालवीय जी एक स्वाधीनता संग्राम सेनानी होने के साथ साथ भारतीय शिक्षा जगत के प्रेरणा पुंज भी हैं। बहुमुखी प्रतिभा के धनी मालवीयजी ने शिक्षा के साथ-साथ हिन्दी के प्रचार प्रसार-प्रसार के लिए भी बहुत काम किया। उनकी जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 25, 2022

Yogi Adityanath Tweeted:

महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, 'भारत रत्न', 'महामना' पंडित मदन मोहन मालवीय की जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! राष्ट्रीयता से ओत-प्रोत मूल्यपरक शिक्षा के आग्रही 'महामना' का संपूर्ण जीवन राष्ट्र सेवा में समर्पित रहा। राष्ट्रीय पुनर्निर्माण में उनके योगदान सदैव प्रेरणा प्रदान करेंगे। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) December 25, 2022

