Pesaha Vyazham, also known as Maundy Thursday is a sacred day observed by the Syro-Malabar and Syro-Malankara Christian communities in Kerala and around the world. Pesaha Vyazham 2025 is celebrated on April 17, marking the Thursday before Easter and recalling the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with his disciples. This day holds deep spiritual meaning as it signifies the institution of the Holy Eucharist, the commandment of love and the act of Jesus washing the feet of his disciples, a symbol of humility and service. The term ‘Pesaha’ is derived from the Aramaic word for ‘Passover’ highlighting the connection between this Christian observance and the Jewish festival, which commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from Egypt. Maundy Thursday 2025 Messages and Pesaha Vyazham Images: Send Quotes, Holy Thursday Sayings, Bible Verses and HD Wallpapers in Remembrance of the Last Supper.

