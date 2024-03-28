Maundy Thursday is an important part of Holy Week, a Christian observance. It is the fifth day of Holy Week. Today, March 28, marks Maundy Thursday, a day of reflection rather than celebration. Maundy Thursday is not a public holiday in most parts of the world. People observe the day by attending church services. But if you can't make it to a Maundy Thursday 2024 or Holy Thursday 2024 mass, don't fret! You can still join in online. Here's a link to watch the service and be part of it, no matter where you are. Pope Francis commences four days of Easter events with the 'Mass of the Chrism' in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. To watch the whole mass, just scroll down. Maundy Thursday 2024 Messages and Images: Send Quotes, Bible Verses, Wallpapers and Sayings to Your Loved Ones During Holy Week.

Watch Live Streaming of Maundy Thursday 2024 Mass at the St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican

