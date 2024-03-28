Pesaha Vyazham Images for Maundy Thursday 2024: In Kerala, Maundy Thursday is also known as Pesaha Vyazham. Pesaha means Passover in Malayalam, and it is derived from the Aramaic or Syriac word Peshai. It's an important day for Christians. Pesaha Vyazham falls on the fifth day of Holy Week. This is when Jesus had his last supper with his disciples and washed their feet, teaching them to love and be kind to each other. This year, Pesaha Vyazham is on March 28, 2024, just before Good Friday, when Jesus was crucified. Many Christian families make special Pesaha bread at home on this day as part of the customs. After prayers, the head of the family shares this bread among family members. They serve it with Pesaha Paal, a sweet drink made from coconut milk and jaggery. To honour and observe this special day, share Pesaha Vyazham images, quotes, messages, Bible verses, and HD wallpapers with your loved ones for Maundy Thursday 2024. Maundy Thursday 2024 Messages and Images: Send Quotes, Bible Verses, Wallpapers and Sayings to Your Loved Ones During Holy Week.

