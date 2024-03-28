In Kerala, Maundy Thursday is also called Pesaha Vyazham. Pesaha refers to Passover in Malayalam, coming from the Aramaic or Syriac word Peshai. After special longer Maundy Thursday masses at Saint Thomas Christian churches, it is common to eat Pesaha appam or Indariyappam. This unique bread, Pesaha appam, is made annually by Kerala Christians on Maundy Thursday. The evening before, families make Pesaha bread at home using plain flour. It is made without fermenting, i.e. without yeast. It's marked with a blessed cross made from Palm leaves, symbolising the sacredness of the day. Kerala Christians make it to remember the Last Supper, which Jesus had with his disciples, following the Jewish Passover tradition. The head of the family cuts and shares the bread among family members after prayers. They serve it with Pesaha paal, a sweet drink made from coconut milk and jaggery. Maundy Thursday, or Holy Thursday 2024, falls on March 28, 2024. Maundy Thursday 2024 Messages and Images: Send Quotes, Bible Verses, Wallpapers and Sayings to Your Loved Ones During Holy Week.

