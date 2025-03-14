This Holi, a unique and symbolic gesture took place at the Ram Janmabhoomi, as the bow traditionally held by Ram Lalla was replaced with a golden pichkari. In the photos, Ram Lalla can be seen holding the golden pichkari as he stands so elegantly in the sanctum sanatorium. Holi, the festival of colours, is a time to celebrate joy, togetherness, and new beginnings. It marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. Holi 2025 Sand Art Photo: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Spectacular Sculpture of Radha and Krishna To Celebrate the Festival of Colours.

Ram Lalla Celebrates Holi 2025

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On the occasion of Holi, the bow in the hand of Ram Lalla has been replaced with a golden pichkari pic.twitter.com/1QW6OcjVN0 — IANS (@ians_india) March 14, 2025

