Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the aerial visuals of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya was shared by news agency ANI on X. Security has been beefed up in the sacred Ayodhya city, while preparations are underway for the much-awaited Ram Temple Inauguration on Monday, January 22, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and other leaders have already reached the shrine and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony will commence shortly. Ram Temple Consecration: Puja Rituals Commence at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Today (See Pics).

Aerial Visuals of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya

#WATCH | Aerial visuals of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. pic.twitter.com/ZQClwph8MG — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

