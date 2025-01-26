Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, January 26, took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend greetings to the nation on the occasion of 76th Republic Day. In his post, the Indian Prime Minister said that the country bows to all the great women and men who made our constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. "May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the ideals of our Constitution and working towards a stronger and prosperous India," PM Narendra Modi said. Republic Day 2025 Wishes: Leaders Extend Greetings to Citizens on India's 76th Gantantra Diwas.

'We Bow to All the Great Women and Men Who Made Our Constitution'

Happy Republic Day. Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2025

